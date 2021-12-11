This is What Your Nail Says About Your Personality

You will be in a state of disbelief after listening to this, but your nails reveal a major part of your personality. It is shocking because nails are not the first thing you will see in a person. Let’s get to know about some nail shapes and what they say about an individual’s personality.

>Square Oval nails

These nails reveal a very ambitious and an assertive personality of an individual. People keeping these kind of nails don’t experiment very often, although they wish to keep it elegant.

>Edgy Nail shape

People with these nails have a very unique and a creative personality.

>Stiletto

These nail shapes depict a very bold and a daring personality. Loving challenges is an integral part of their behavior.

>Almond

These nail shapes depict that the person is having a very wide imagination and is very sincere with people. Although these people are very short tempered and get furious when things don’t go their way.

>Round fingernails

They have positive outlook towards life and are very open minded. They are very independent and quick learners.

>C shaped curving down

They indicate a very hardworking personality. These people have gone through a lot of challenges in the past. They work with a single minded devotion and are very bold.

>Square shaped fingernails

Broad and square fingernails depict a serious attitude. However, the not so good thing is the inflexible attitude in the individual’s personality. If the person possessing this personality trait be a less stubborn, things will work way smoothly for him or her.

>Sword shaped fingernails

These fingernails showcase a very ambitious person who can go to any length to accomplish his goals. You can even go do the things you don’t like if there is a question of reaching nearer to your goals.Also, the people who have a bit relaxing nature get on your nerves easily.

