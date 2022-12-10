This Is Why King Charles Might Just Be The Best Dressed Royal

The British Royal Family is known to make statements with their fashion choices. As Netflix’s popular series The Crown took royal watchers on a trip to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, it is hard to miss some of the most memorable fashion moments coming to life. In these moments, King Charles III, then heir to the throne might have been overshadowed. However, it is hard to deny he has provided a number of stylish looks over the years.

Here is a look back at King Charles III’s style legacy throughout the ‘70s and 80’s:

The Safari Suit

The Crown showed many stylish moments of the British Royal Family. One wardrobe moment of Prince Charles that caught people’s attention, not just on the Netflix show but also in real life, was his pale beige safari suit during a visit to Papua New Guinea in 1984. The short-sleeved suit with a belted waist made him look charming.

Tweed Jackets

King Charles had rocked the tweed jackets several times in the ‘80s. He didn’t shy away to pair it with a matching tweed cap during the day. out at the Badminton Horse Trials. He looks strikingly similar to his younger son Prince Harry during a particular day in Badminton in 1976.

Fiji Celebrations

It is quite uncommon for King Charles to be photographed in relaxed attire. But he showed everyone, he can do “relaxed fits" just as well as he can do “dressed-up fits." During an event in Fiji in October 1974, Prince Charles went for a dark shade, silk, short-sleeved pattern shirt and beige chinos.

Ascot Races

The Royal Ascot is an event where you will find people dressed to impress. However, Prince Charles certainly outdid everyone with his June 1975 look. He opted for a charcoal three-piece suit and completed the look with a top hat, a floral buttonhole, a waistcoat chain, a tie pin, a walking stick, and a neatly tucked pocket handkerchief.

Military Attire

Perhaps King Charles’s most memorable click in full military attire was at his wedding to the late Lady Diana in July 1981. The couple tied the knot at St Paul’s Cathedral and while all the eyes were on the beautiful bride, then heir to the throne, Prince Charles certainly looked dapper. He wore his black military uniform with gold embroidery, a royal blue sash and medals of honour.

