Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's How to Dress Up Your Child as Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami, an important Hindu festival, honours the birth of Lord Krishna. Although it is widely observed in North India, people also celebrate it with similar fervour in several other states. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 19. Even babies are dressed as Lord Krishna on this special occasion. If you are also thinking of dressing up your baby as Lord Krishna, we are to help you.

Before dressing your baby in Krishna’s costume, take note of the following points. These are the elements required to put up a Krishna outfit together.

Dhoti is a traditional Indian outfit for men. In most rural areas of India, men frequently wear it. It is an essential component of the Krishna Dress. Your child will be more comfortable in a cotton or silk dhoti in your chosen colour, especially if you are organising a photo shoot.

The “mukut," or crown, is another crucial component of Krishna’s appearance. Crowns can be found in the market with ease. Don’t skimp on the quality because a poor-quality crown could harm your baby’s sensitive skin. You could even make one at home.

A peacock feather is a symbol of Lord Krishna, making it an essential piece of costume jewellery for children. The next significant component of the Krishna costume is the flute, which is thought to have been used by Krishna to dance with the peacocks once while playing one of his divine melodies.

The name “Murlidhar" for Lord Krishna means “the one who wears a Murli," or flute. Krishna is said to have played several beautiful tunes on his flute and mesmerised everyone in the area.

Lord Krishna adored butter, or “Makhan." Butter is another typical offering to Lord Krishna because there are numerous accounts of him robbing milk, butter, and curd.

Jewellery is a key component of the Krishna costume. Krishna typically wears necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and other precious and semi-precious jewellery.

The “tilak," which is placed on the forehead, is the next crucial component of the Krishna look. It completes the appearance and has a spiritual significance. Any other makeup should never be applied to a baby’s delicate skin because it could cause damage. Also, avoid applying eyeliner or kohl to your child’s eyes.

