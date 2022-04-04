This Kaghzi Kebab Recipe is Something You Must Try This Ramzan

Who doesn’t like kebabs? Aren’t they, like, already a part of the global cuisine? And while you can always have some lip-smacking kebabs, there’s a special occasion, the holy month of Ramzan, to try it now. We have brought you the recipe for Kaghzi Kebab, which you can eat in iftar.

Ingredients for making Kaghzi Kebabs:

2 tablespoons ginger paste

2 tablespoons garlic paste

2 tablespoons red chilli powder

2 cups curd

1 cup double cream

Juice of 3 lemon

10 chicken drumsticks

3tablespoon oil

2 tablespoons ghee or butter

100gms garam masala

2 eggs

A bunch of coriander

10 green chillies

1 kg potatoes

100gms onions

1 tablespoon food colour

1tablespoon yellow food colour

1 bunch mint

4 spring onions

2 tablespoon pine nut

Popaddums

Half kg chicken mince

Method:

Clean and create a hollow in the chicken drumstick.

Marinate the drumsticks with garam masala, 2 eggs, and chillies for 10 mins.

Take some ginger, and spring onion in a pan and saute it.

Add minced chicken, and pine nuts into the same pan.

Then make the tikka margination with ginger paste, garlic paste, red chilli powder, curd, cream and lemon juice. Marinate the stuffed drumsticks too with this same marinade.

Make chutney with mint, chilli and garlic.

Boil the potatoes, add salt and then mash them.

Plating:

Put some mashed potatoes in the centre of the plate. In a circular shape.

Garnish with desi ghee.

Then set 2 or 3 drumsticks on each plate along with chutney.

Dress it on the plate with salad.

This recipe takes only 60 mins to get ready. And it is also a great starter snack for dinner parties.

