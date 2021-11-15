This Liver Disease Can Hit You even if You Don’t Drink Alcohol

Liver ailments are often associated with excessive consumption of alcohol. While it’s true that alcohol could be a major contributor to liver ailments, it necessarily is not the only one. One common liver condition that can affect people who drink little or almost no alcohol is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ( NAFLD).

In this condition, there’s excessive fat stored in the liver and it can further leader serious liver complications. If ignored, NAFLD can advance to its next stage which is called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The ailments can pave way for bigger complications like cirrhosis, and liver failure. The unavailability of much information about their symptoms and signs often causes the problem to be ignored and it turns into a bigger issue. Here we look at some major signs that may be indicating towards NAFD and why they should not be ignored

Excessive Fatigue

One of the key symptoms of any liver ailment is the decline in stamina. Irrespective of the reason causing the complication, if you feel tired easilyd, it might be your body’s way of telling you that something is not right with the liver.

Loss of appetite

Another prominent indication of liver problems is the sudden loss of appetite. While there may be other reasons for this change in appetite, it usually happens when the liver’s functionality is disrupted

Jaundice

Yellowing of skin and eyes isan indication of jaundice disease that may be originating from some form of liver issue. Jaundice can even be deadly and should not be ignored at any cost.

Itchy skin

Liver diseases can impair your bile ducts which in turn may show results on your skin. The effects of liver ailments can cause the accumulation of bile salts under your skin resulting in pruritis or itchy skin. While itchy skin can also be caused by other reasons, getting your liver checked can help you avert larger complications.

Swelling in the stomach

Swelling in the stomach or ascites happens when the liver stops working. It may build up fluids in the stomach and cause disruption in the normal functionality. So, if your body is showing this as a symptom, its time for you to see the doctor

