This Mixture of Makhana, Desi Ghee and Jaggery is Not Just Tasty But Healthy as Well

Makhana or fox nut is good for health in so many ways. While some like eating makhana dipped in milk, others like it dry roasted. However, not many are aware of the health benefits that a mixture of makhana with desi ghee and jaggery brings.

Makhana has many nutrients like antioxidants, iron, calcium, carbohydrates, carbs, phosphorus, Magnesium, and vitamin B. Similarly, jaggery has calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, folic acid and iron. Desi ghee also has nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, minerals, potassium, and vitamin A, D in good amounts. Hence, their mixture benefits the body in many ways. Let’s have a look at the benefits

It helps reduce weight. Your stomach feels full after eating this mixture and you don’t feel like eating again. The nutrients in the mixture keep the body energetic. It also improves metabolism.

The mixture strengthens bones since all three ingredients are rich in calcium. It also helps relieve pain in bones and joints. This mixture also assits muscle development.

In today’s lifestyle, skin gets wrinkles before time. This mixture helps deal with the issue of aging. Eating these three things together reduces the effect of aging and your skin looks young and glowing.

To prepare the mixture, you can cut makhana into small pieces. Now, roast makhanas in ghee and then keep it away for a time. Now, put jaggery in a pan in small pieces and also put 2-3 spoons of water.

When the jaggery melts, put the roasted Makhanas and some Ghee. Let this mixture be on a light flame for some time and stir it continuously. Take it out and eat whenever you want.

