This Monsoon Season, Follow These Tips to Keep Your Walls Damage. Seepage-Free

Numerous Indian households complain about damaged and damped walls after the monsoon season. During the high humid monsoon season, it is important to take special care of your house. With rains, the walls start to swell, and a strange smell starts to seep into the house. To prevent this from happening, there are a few things you need to take care of.

Plumber Appointments:

You need to keep checking up with your plumber who can take a look if you have any water leakage in the house. This can happen from a tap pipe or a pipe connection. Moisture can also leave traces of mildew.

Ventilation

During rainy seasons if there is not enough ventilation in the house, it can result in moisture that further results in damage to the walls. To make sure that doesn’t happen, try to keep the house ventilated using a fan or opening windows when it is not raining. This can especially help in kitchens and bathrooms.

Damp Proof Walls

This is the easiest way to stop rain from damaging your house. You can use a damp-free chemical or paint that is available anywhere in the market.

Dusting Instead of Mopping

It is common in Indian households to mop the floor to keep it clean. This can be a bad idea during monsoon as there is already so much humidity in the air that dusting might be a better idea.

Sunlight

Monsoon is a season where sunlight is not very common. Therefore, it is important that whenever the sun is out all the curtains and windows of the house are open. Sunlight is a natural deterrent to fungus which loves humid and dark environments. This will help you protect your walls as well as keep the bad smell out.

