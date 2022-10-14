This Multi-Purpose Vegetable Masala Recipe Will Make Your Cooking Easier Than Ever

In India, cooking from scratch is a long-standing culinary tradition. We spend a lot of time preparing each Indian delicacy, and this tradition is still practised in many houses around the country. Usually, the masalas used in curries and stir-fries are created by hand, while some people now choose to use ready-made spices that are readily accessible in the markets.

But nothing compares to homemade masalas, particularly the flavours that are released when they are first combined. The appearance and flavour of the cuisine can be entirely altered by these masalas.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Given our hectic schedules and limited time, it becomes convenient to add pre-made masalas to dishes. But don’t worry we have a masala recipe for the delicacies that are commonly cooked on a day-to-day basis. All you have to do is to keep your blender and said ingredients ready, and your homemade masalas are ready to use.

Ingredients you need

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon royal cumin

1 teaspoon whole coriander

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

half teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon fennel

1 teaspoon chana dal

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon ginger powder

Take 12-15 black pepper

8-10 cloves, half a teaspoon of mace

6 green cardamom

4 big cardamom

2-3 cinnamon

3-star anise

6-7 dry red chillies

1 tbsp black salt.

Steps to make Multi-Purpose Masala:

Start by roasting all the spices in a pan and keep it cool.

Now roast the gram dal in a pan till it becomes light golden.

After this, roast cumin, fennel, coriander, fenugreek seeds and yellow mustard and keep it aside.

Now fry cinnamon, cloves, chillies, fennel, cardamom and mace in a pan on low flame.

After this grind all the things in the grinder.

Now add dry ginger powder, turmeric powder, black salt and nutmeg powder to this mixture and grind it again.

Voila! Your multi-purpose vegetable masala is ready. After preparing the spices, place them in an airtight container and keep them at room temperature for storage. Your masala won’t spoil as a result for a month. The spice can also be kept in the refrigerator to keep for more than a month.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here