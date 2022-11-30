This National Cake Day, Try These Easy-Peasy Tasty Cakes

Be it a birthday celebration or an anniversary, no celebration is complete without a soft and puffy cake. Cakes have been around for hundreds of years, with the earliest written recipes of cake stretching back to around 300 years ago from Austria.

Whether you like chocolate or prefer a fruity and creamy treat, there are cakes in all flavours, shapes, and sizes. Cakes are special whether they are ordered or baked with love for someone. Today we are here to give some easy and tasty cake recipes to kill all your cravings.

You can try the easiest Oreo cake that just requires a few packets of Oreo biscuits, milk, and baking powder. Start by grinding all the ingredients in the grinder and place them into the microwave for 45 minutes. After that enjoy your delicious cake with some chocolate syrup on top of it.

Next up would be, a banana cake, which is again one of the easiest and yummiest. Start with all the dry ingredients by adding powdered sugar and maida, baking powder, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix them well, and add milk and mashed bananas. Now bake them for a good 45 mins and enjoy.

Then comes the chocolate peanut butter and banana icebox cake, which doesn’t require any baking. Start by beating peanut butter and 1/2 cup of heavy cream until the mixture is light and fluffy. Next add whipped cream, sugar, and vanilla. Whisk the whipped cream until slightly stiff peaks form. Fold some of the whipped cream into peanut butter and sugar to make it light. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to overnight before serving.

