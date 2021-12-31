This New Year, Make This Your Priority According to Experts

New year is round the corner and people are ready to welcome it with their different sets of resolutions. However, you have to be slightly careful. Burdening yourself with a lot of resolutions can put unwanted pressure on you, which will eventually affect your mental health. Considering the amount of mental health problems these days, it is high time we make it the topmost priority. Counseling Psychologist Maitri Dhingra and Dr Sonal Anand are our guide to good mental health this new year.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Dhingra is of the opinion that at several points of time, new year resolutions put a lot of pressure on an individual to fulfil them. According to the psychologist, individual gets caught in a cobweb of anxiety and low self esteem due to this pressure. She even suggested that many simplistic resolutions can take a toll on an individual’s health.

Dr Anand expressed also her viewpoint, stating how a short term and realistic goal is best for the people. According to the doctor, self healing should be the first preference this year for the people. She said that this practice has a lot of benefits. The doctor also suggested practicing mindfulness. A lot of things were not in our hands in the unfortunate pandemic times, therefore taking it easy and being compassionate on oneself should be the primary goal this year.

The psychiatrist also conveyed her advice for the children. She suggested that they should be actively involved in a lot of indoor games and exercising rather than just sitting and doing nothing. People should also develop self awareness this year. Things eventually become better around us when we are a better person.

Mental health is becoming a serious cause of concern with every passing minute. Suicide is becoming the 2nd biggest cause of deaths in 15-29 year old people. It is high time people should take their mental health seriously.

