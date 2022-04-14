This Old Delhi Bakery Offers Delicious Cookies And Rusk Since 1951

The Chandni Chowk area of Delhi offers a wide variety of foods and it’s known as a popular haven of food lovers. In this area some of the most famous food joints, eateries and restaurants are still serving delicious food for decades. Chandni Chowk is a must visit destination on the itinerary of the tourists from all over the world who visit Delhi.

Chandni Chowk is also home to many bakeries which are still making breads, cookies, rusks and biscuits in traditional ways. There is one bakery located on Chatta Lal Miyan road near Delhi Gate area that has been serving customers for decades. The New Elahi Bakery was started in 1951 and it has been serving a wide variety of cookies, biscuits and breads.

Nowadays people prefer to opt for new breakfast options like oats, muesli, cornflakes and poha. But, on the other hand, New Elahi Bakery has managed to retain its customers with the old-school breakfast of rusk, fans and bread. In Delhi the traditional breakfast of rusk, bread and fan along with tea is popular.

The bakery is now run by two brothers Mohammed Tauseef and Mohammed Arif. New Elahi Bakery was started by their grandfather in 1951. The brothers claim that their biscuits get a distinct taste from the process that they use. They added that the mixture of sugar, maida (refined flour) and salmonella forms the base of the biscuits.

The bakery is famous for its rusks, sweet bread, round rusks and special handmade biscuits. The shop is also offering dry fruits bread during Ramzan. Apart from dry fruits that give it a distinct crunchy taste, the special bread also has a host of other ingredients that makes it special. Some of the ingredients include coconut, sesame seeds, cherry and chironji seeds.

Earlier, all the items available in the shop were prepared traditionally using a wood oven. However, later the owner installed an electric oven which he now uses to make a wider variety of biscuits and cookies. From coconut biscuits, jeera biscuits to cashew and almond biscuits, the menu of the New Elhai Bakery offers a wider option for all visitors to the shop.

