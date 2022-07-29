This Rakshabandhan, Make Sustainable Fashion Choices

With booster jabs being administered and cases on a downward slide, this year’s festivals will have a different charm to it. With celebrations returning, so does the panic about what to wear amidst the rising awareness about sustainable fashion. This Rakshabandhan, opt for sophisticated and glamourous fashion with a responsible conscience. Sustainable fashion is all about shopping locally, creating and buying garments that are timeless and can be passed on from one generation to another. A less carbon footprint with recycled materials is the way forward.

“We believe in sustainability and guarantee production in a way that is socially and environmentally responsible, has minimal impact on the environment, and lasts a very long time with the consumer. Elegant tailoring, timeless fabrics, and cuts and each product is handcrafted and the wearer will be proud of possessing a piece," says Ravi Gupta, Creative director, Gargee Designers.

Rakshabandhan is an occasion to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister and this 2022, give your ensemble a sustainable twist by supporting environmentally-responsible designers.

Men can choose from a variety of lenin, dori and silk fabrics in a variety of hues and patterns to make a statement on the auspicious occasion of Rakhshabandhan.

“Our goal has always been to meet Indian women’s unique and contemporary fashion needs. Every piece is tailored by skilled hands who delicately tend to every detail. Sky Blue printed ruffle saree, yellow printed ruffle saree, white organza ruffle saree, gold brocade lehenga and lemon-yellow ruffle saree can be adorned by women for the occasion," says Pooja Choudhary Founder, Lavanya the label.

As Rakhi falls in the hot and humid month of the year, “One should choose light weight breathable natural fabrics like cottons and Chanderi silk. We personally feel that traditional ethnic wear like kurta sets, anarkalis and sarees looks the best as it breaks the monotony of our daily wear," says Neha Tarun.

Men can choose to break the stereotype and go with colours like pink, denim blue, sage green, and traditional ivory. “Breathable materials like cotton in these colours would really be comfortable and make you stand out," says Gupta.

Time to start shopping as the festival is just 10 days away.

