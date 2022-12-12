THIS Rare Tiara Worn By Kate Middleton Has A Royal History. Know Here

Kate Middleton recently attended the Diplomatic Corps reception on Tuesday evening along with Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace. Every year, the royals host the event, inviting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps to the State Rooms of the palace. For the event, the Princess of Wales was seen sporting a siren-red dress along with the rarely-seen tiara.

The Princess wore the long-sleeved red dress designed by Jenny Packham that features sparkling floral embroidery that she paired with a royal blue sash over her chest with the badge of the Royal Victorian Order. She also added a white enamel Maltese cross with a Tudor crown and a yellow Family Order to her royal outfit. She completed her look with an eye-catching tiara named “The Lotus Flower."

When attending formal palace events, Kate usually dons Princess Diana’s renowned Lover’s Knot tiara, but last night she opted for the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she last wore in 2015 during her very first State Banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping. She had also worn this headpiece at the 2013 diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

Within the royal family, the diamond head accessory shares a unique history. The Lotus Flower Tiara was created from a necklace presented to the late Queen Mother (also Queen Elizabeth II’s mom) when she was the Duchess of York as a wedding present by her husband, George VI, in April 1923. The necklace was made by veteran crown jeweller Garrard.

The Queen Mother and Kate Middleton aren’t the only royals who have worn diamonds. The tiara was also worn by Princess Margaret in the late 50s on numerous occasions spanning decades.

