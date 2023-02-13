Not all of the negative health connotations associated with cholesterol are true. Our bodies require cholesterol, which is a lipid or fat for the production of cell membranes, essential hormones like testosterone and estrogen, the bile acids for digestion and absorption of fats, and vitamin D. However, atherosclerosis, or the buildup of cholesterol-rich fatty deposits in arteries, is linked with poor cholesterol. This can constrict or clog arteries, slowing or stopping blood flow to crucial organs, particularly the heart, and brain. Coronary artery disease or atherosclerosis can result in a heart attack.

Although you must take notice of your lifestyle choices to keep cholesterol in check, sometimes medicines also come to the rescue. There are many tablets and medicines that not only reduce cholesterol but also minimize the risk of heart attack and stroke. Based on how you respond to diet and your risk of heart attack and stroke, you can determine if you need medication to lower your cholesterol.

According to a report by Harvard Health Publishing, there are five different kinds of cholesterol-lowering drugs. To lower bad cholesterol, statin medicine should be your primary option. Inhibitors of HMG-CoA reductase are another name for statins. They consist of the following: atorvastatin (Lipitor), fluvastatin (Lescol), lovastatin (Mevacor), simvastatin (Zocor), pravastatin (Pravachol), rosuvastatin (Crestor).

The HMG-CoA reductase enzyme, required for the synthesis of cholesterol, is blocked by statins. Statins also cut the risk of atherosclerosis, which is the hardening of the arteries, accompanied by reducing your risk of a heart attack and stroke.

These 10 tablets that come in one leaf are quite cheap, priced at about Rs 25 on various online pharmaceutical websites in India, which makes the cost of one tablet approximately Rs 2.50. However, you should never remember to take the medicine on your own as there might be side effects that can turn out to be life-threatening.

Before you pop a pill in your mouth, it is a must that you take a doctor’s advice. First book an appointment with your doctor, discuss the possible benefits and side effects and then decide whether you should have the medicine or not.

