This Season, Do Away Your Winter Skin Woes With These Easy Tips

The nip in the air tells a lot about the approaching winters. While the season is loved by many, it is not the best for our skin. The winter months are harsh on the skin as the chilly air strips away the moisture, which makes it dry and flaky. In case you have dry and sensitive skin, the condition can get worse. Therefore, people have to pay special attention to their skin through a carefully curated routine. Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth posted a video on her Instagram handle to share a few tips that can help you to get rid of winter skin woes.

While sharing some simple yet effective tips for people with dry skin, Aanchal wrote, “With winter around the corner, here is a guide on taking care of the skin to prevent dryness." Check it out.

Avoid hot water bath. It is preferred that you have a bath from cold water as it causes the blood to move to your organs to keep you warm but in case you cannot bear it, mix a bit of hot water. Avoid a hot shower because it causes the blood to move towards the surface of the skin.

Keep showers short

There is no need to apply soap on the body daily while bathing. Soap can be used on a weekly basis. However, you should apply soap only on the armpits and groin areas daily. Always use a glycerine-based soap.

Use a thin cotton towel

Apply moisturiser when the skin is still damp. Don’t wait for it to get dry. Use moisturiser with ceremides.

Wear cotton clothing

Use urea-based creams on hands and feet.

