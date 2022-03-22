This South Korean Fashion House Designs Corsets, Coats With Faux Hair

The recently concluded fashion weeks across the world have given us some insight into how the fashion scene will expand in the coming months. However, with evolving creative artists, fashion also gives us some interesting new perspective on how clothes can be made. Recently, Seoul-based couture brand KIMHĒKIM utilised faux hair to create some clothes like corsets, coats and more.

The brand took the corset trend to new heights with its new Helon braided hair corset, which was part of its Hair Chronicles collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Kimhekim presented the latest collection digitally during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement

The collection featured a range of hair woven into silhouettes like a trench coat and a shoulder-padded dress. South Korean designer Kiminte Kimhekim took his aesthetic forward with hair. WWD reports that Kimhekim was inspired by the nostalgia of playing with Barbies as a child for the latest collection. The designer sourced the faux tresses from an old wig shop north of Seoul to stitch them into neatly-combed and arranged coats, and corsets. “I like to draw my inspiration from my childhood because I realize the pure joy of creating is started from there," he told WWD.

Advertisement

Kimhekim’s collection features blonde and jet black faux hair sticteched a asymmetric tweed suits, skirts and singlets that have unfinished edges. The hair has been used to create an effect as a wave pattern on denim. Coats with zip hoodies, stripped-down schoolgirl uniform inspired look is topped with a hirsute necktie, long strands are braided into corsets and sharp-shouldered dresses. Loose curls fall from cropped jackets and boots.

In their latest Instagram Reel, Kimhekim takes the virtual audience behind the scenes and shows how a Helon blond coat is crafted to perfection. One of the users expressed their reaction in the comments that read, “This is so wild."

What are your thoughts on this latest creative take on hair?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.