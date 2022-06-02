This Summer, Try Soft Glam Makeup Look

Call it a clean girl makeup look or soft glam, these kinds of makeup ideas are in trend currently. Just a step ahead of the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. In other words, the look doesn’t have contoured lines, heavy lips or eyeliner, or sharp, filled-in eyebrows. This entire look is based on a flush of pink cheeks and youthful skin.

This is effortless, minimalist, and has a total vibe that focuses on quality over quantity. To achieve this look, here are a few tips and tricks which need to be kept in mind.

Prepping the skin

We’ll be needing fewer products so skin prep is a must. Proper skincare is required including cleansing, toning and moisturising. Hydration is also important.

Less is more

The key to achieving this look is applying fewer products so that it doesn’t look cakey.

Bushy brows

This look doesn’t require a proper shaping of brows, bushy brows are a thing.

Blushes are mandatory

Apply light pink or peach shade blushes and avoid using brown contour shades.

Go for subtle lipsticks

Apply lipsticks from a pink family. You can either go for pinkish brown, or mauve. Do not apply red or dark brown lipstick colour with pink eyeshadow.

Add a lip gloss if you want

If you like y2k fashion which is trending right now, you can definitely go for a lip gloss that looks very feminine.

This is one such makeup look that you can easily carry with any of your outfits. It will give a very soft and feminine touch to your entire look. However, it is important to know the different shades of pink while creating the look. For example, if you have taken a pink shade in eyeshadows, then go for neutral lip shades and avoid using darker lip shades.

