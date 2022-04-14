This Summer, Up Your Glam Game with These Make-Up Looks and Tips

Summer is here and so is the need to take extra care of our skin. If the rising temperature is the reason behind your melting foundation, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick, then you have come to the right place. We understand that summer isn’t a jolly time for your skin. During summer, not only your skincare routine needs a do-over, but your makeup routine needs to be elevated as well. And if the scorching sun is making you give a second thought to your favourite looks, then we are happy to help. Take a look at the tips and looks that will help you to keep up your glam during summer:

Skip foundation

The combination of rising temperature and humid weather is not great for heavy foundations. During summer, less is always a great option. Instead of layering your foundation, you can simply apply the concealer that best matches your skin tone to even out your complexion and brighten your face.

Say NO to cream-based products

During summer, it is wiser to stay as far as possible from the cream-based beauty products. This is because layering up your cream-based products will only result in your skin sweating excessively. Switch to powder-based beauty products.

Blush those cheeks

Without a doubt, the summer makeup look is all about a flushed makeup look. And what is better than making your skin appear more alive by giving your cheeks a shade of blush. It adds that perfect amount of colour and life to your face.

Sun-kissed skin

The go-to look during summers should be the sun-kissed look, and you can achieve that in no time with just a perfect stroke of warm bronzer across your cheekbones and merging it slightly towards your nose. Pairing it with a cat-eye wing liner will take your look to another level.

Bold berry lips

While nude lips will keep you safe from any blunders, nothing screams class and boldness more than red lip colour. Try blood red lipstick with minimal make-up and you are good to go.

