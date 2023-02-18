Insects have oddly been an integral part of Asian cuisine for a long time. The newest entrant in the insect cuisine business is Thailand’s Bounce Burger. The restaurant offers a range of dishes such as cricket-beef burgers, sausages and cricket balls. There are even cricket power bars and cookies available for people to have.

The co-owner of the restaurant Poopipat Thiapairat, according to AFP, revealed that crickets have a much wider use than just being at a street vendor’s stalls being served with soy sauce. “They can be burgers, bakery, soft cookies or even paprika seasoning used to flavour french fries- these are all possible," he said adding that the food was also being given an image makeover as they were “not really consumer-friendly" because crickets also used to get stuck in people’s throat. He said in the video that the chitin parts of the crickets such as legs and wings make them hard to swallow which is why the restaurant removes them and only uses the body of crickets to prepare the dishes.

The co-owner said that the process of removing the chitin parts is similar to the processing of beef and pork where the bones are removed. The video revealed that cricket farming has a low environmental impact which makes them a great protein alternative.

The edible insect market is making the headlines as a meat alternative and is expected to grow into a billion-dollar industry in the next few years. The report also said that a lot of people have shifted to insect cuisine from meat-eating due to environmental damage.

Bounce Burger posted about their new burger on their Instagram page in the local language which translates to, “People are starting to tear and eat this world more and more, especially now that the body of the earth cannot heal the wounds in time." It further read that resources are getting rarer and one of the main reasons for climate change was meat eating.

Bounce Burger serves their cricket burgers as an “alternative source of protein" and says that they are “100% natural with no additives".

