This Time In White, Nora Fatehi Looks Perfect In Sequinned Saree

Nora Fatehi slays each outfit with pure elegance and style. Whether it’s casual ensembles, a formal pantsuit, or a six-yard of grace, Nora fashion diaries are unmissable. Once again, the actress graced everyone with her magnificent saree look. Nora never misses a chance to drop fashion and style goals for her fans to follow.

Her Instagram account is filled with amazing pictures and videos of her best-dressed outfits. And this time, she gave a classy fashion statement by wearing a stunning sequined saree which is perfect for the festive and wedding season.

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi graced us with pictures from her recent photoshoot. Playing muse to the fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, Nora picked a stunning white sequin saree. It featured heavy embellishment details in ivory-white zari work, which looked dazzling on Nora. She paired the saree with a slip ivory blouse with a plunging neckline.

Nora’s sequined saree featured floral embroidery work in ivory-white Resham threads. The actress looked exquisite while she posed for the cameras. She posted the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, “She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered."

Making the attire more dazzling, Nora Fatehi accessorised it with a sleek diamond neck choker paired with ear studs. Her hair was kept open in a straight lock with a side part.

She was assisted by makeup artist Mariana Mukuchyan, who helped her with a minimal makeup look that absolutely complemented her attire. She wore nude eyeshadow, black kohl, black winged eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and nude lipstick.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s new look?

