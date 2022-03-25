This Traditional Kanji Recipe is all you Need During this Changing Season

The winters are over and mercury has begun to rise. This change in season is believed to affect our immune system and makes us more vulnerable to seasonal flu. This can also result in runny nose, fever and dizziness.

To tackle this, experts suggest that one must also change the diet as the season changes. Now, if you are looking for what to eat during this seasonal transition, then nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has got your back.

Munmun recently shared the recipe of a traditional Kerala dish, Uluva Kanji, on her Instagram page. While describing the process through the video, Munmun detailed the benefits of the dish in the captions.

Advertisement

“Uluva Kanji is a traditional Kerala meal that has always been consumed to deal with seasonal ailments," Munmun wrote. Munmun claimed that the changing season is the best time to include the dish in one’s diet. However, she added that it must be consumed only once a week.

Munmun highlighted that the dish is quite convenient to make as it requires just rice and few other ingredients. Touting the dish as therapeutic and tasty, Munmun urged her fans to must try it.

To begin preparing Uluva Kanji or rice fenugreek porridge, first arrange the ingredients below.

Broke rice – 1 cup

Soaked fenugreek seeds – 2 tbsp

Soaked cumin seeds – 1.5 tsp

Shredded coconut – 1 cup

Jaggery syrup – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Aliv seeds (Garden cress seeds)

Salt - as per taste

The process to make Uluva Kanji is quite simple. One can follow the steps below:

Advertisement

Step – 1 : Soak the fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds in water overnight and then discard the water in the morning.

: Soak the fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds in water overnight and then discard the water in the morning. Step – 2 : Now, take a pressure cooker and add broken rice to it. Next, add shredded coconut and soaked fenugreek and cumin seeds to it.

: Now, take a pressure cooker and add broken rice to it. Next, add shredded coconut and soaked fenugreek and cumin seeds to it. Step – 3 : Add 5 cups of water to the mixture and cook it in the pressure cooker for two whistles before adding some salt.

: Add 5 cups of water to the mixture and cook it in the pressure cooker for two whistles before adding some salt. Step – 4 : Now add some jaggery syrup if you want to make the porridge sweet, otherwise, just add more salt.

: Now add some jaggery syrup if you want to make the porridge sweet, otherwise, just add more salt. Step – 5 : Now serve it on a plate before drizzling some ghee on it.

: Now serve it on a plate before drizzling some ghee on it. Step – 6: One can also consider soaking aliv seeds in water for 2-3 hours and add them to Uluva Kanji once they swell up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.