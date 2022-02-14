This Valentine’s Day, Prepare This Delicious Nutella Mug Cake For Your Bae

It’s the day of love. Everyone wants to make the day special for their partners. However, this year, the threat of Covid-19 has surely been a dampener. Yet, there are ways you can show your love for someone. Food seldom fails you, and this valentine is the perfect way to convey your feelings.

Here is a quick recipe for a mouth-watering dish in a cup for your sweet bub. Here is how you can make a delicious Nutella Mug Cake.

>Ingredients

Milk – 3tbsp

Maida – ¼ cup

Nutella – ¼ cup

Baking Powder – ¼ tbsp

Strawberries – of course!

Eggs – 1 (optional)

Whipped Cream

Jam

>Recipe

Take a bowl and put Nutella and Maida in it. Whip and whisk until the mixture becomes smooth and homogenous. (You can also add Egg here if you prefer it.)

Add milk after a good whisk. Following this, add the baking powder and whip it again until the mixture is soft and there are no lumps in it.

Take a microwave-safe-and-friendly cup and pour the mixture into it.

Put the cup in the microwave. Make sure that you do not microwave the cake for more than two minutes. The ideal time is one and a half minutes.

Take the mug out after two minutes and decorate it as per your discretion. You can add strawberry, vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream.

Now that you have the Nutella mug cake ready, get two spoons ready and enjoy the cake with your bae.

