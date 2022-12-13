This Winter, Reap The Benefits Of Almond Oil To Keep Skin Problems At Bay

The arrival of winter marks the onset of skin problems, especially dry skin, in many individuals. Therefore, a lot of people resort to using a host of skincare products to keep various skin conditions at bay. However, some of these chemical-infused products may end up causing more harm to your skin than good.

Thus, using natural ingredients to take care of your skin is not only pocket-friendly but also a more reliable option. And, one such natural ingredient that can work wonders in preventing skin from winter dryness is almond oil. Read on to find out ways to use almond oil to keep your skin healthy.

4 Ways To Use Almond Oil On Your Face:

Moisturiser: Almond oil is a powerhouse in Vitamin E, which nourishes and moisturises the skin. Therefore, it can also be used as a moisturiser. For basking in the goodness of almond oil, apply 3 to 4 drops of almond oil on your palm and spread it evenly on the face after washing it in the morning or at night. Doing so will ensure your skin looks radiant throughout the day.

Massage Cream: You can massage almond oil into your face to improve blood circulation for healthy skin. Cleanse the face at night and massage the face and neck with almond oil. Just like other massage creams, almond oil can bring back the lost glow of your skin in winter.

Face Pack: You can even use almond oil as a face pack. For making this natural face pack, add a few drops of almond oil, one teaspoon of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric powder and half a teaspoon of honey in a bowl and mix all the ingredients well. Once done, apply the paste to your face and let it dry for 15 minutes before you thoroughly rinse it with water. Regular usage of this face pack will help you get rid of dark spots and dry skin.

Makeup Remover: Not a lot of people know that almond oil can also be used as a makeup remover. To efficiently take off makeup, add a few drops of almond oil to a cotton pad and wipe your face thoroughly with it. This natural makeup remover will serve the purpose without any side effects.

