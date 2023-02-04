This Winter, Switch up Your Skincare Game With Tangerine Extract

The vast majority of individuals cannot tell an orange from a tangerine. A tangerine is smaller than an orange, although sharing similarities in shape, colour, and flavor. Did you know that tangerines were first grown almost 3,000 years ago in ancient China? One of the earliest hybrid fruits in existence, they are a cross between a mandarin orange and a bitter orange. In ancient times, tangerines were coveted for their distinct flavour and loose rind, which makes them easy to peel.

Tangerines increase the efficiency of your body’s ability to absorb iron since they contain almost three times as much Vitamin A than oranges. The tangerine orange is a pulpy ball of deliciousness that is packed with vitamins and minerals. Both the peel and the flesh are excellent for the skin and work wonders in preserving the elasticity and youth of your skin. Citric acid-rich tangerines can help alleviate acne on the skin. It might have exfoliating properties that help renew and moisturise the skin by removing dead skin cells from the skin’s surface. As a result, it gains the ability to brighten dull skin, perform like magic on your lips, and help clean up uneven skin tone, making it an appetising ingredient.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Kiara Advani Walk Down The Aisle in a Saree or Lehenga?

Tangerine oranges must be consumed frequently for beautiful skin. They are obviously a fantastic source of vitamin C, which is believed to promote healthy skin. In the body’s production of collagen, which gives skin its youthful appearance, it plays a crucial role. These citrus fruits also help in preventing and treating skin ageing brought on by exposure to the sun. Tangerine oranges are high in potassium, which is good for your skin and other nutritional needs. The newer cell growth will get rid of any scars, blemishes, acne, and dark areas on the skin’s surface. These flavonoids brighten dull and uneven skin tone, according to claims that they produce skin that is beautifully radiant. inhibits the skin’s production of melanin.

The presence of vitamin C and antioxidants in tangerine peels can also aid to slow down the ageing process. Your skin’s texture will change when you use skincare products formulated with tangerine extracts. After reading this article, you no doubt know the elements to include in your daily skincare regimen for supple, wrinkle-free, and youthful skin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Times Kiara Advani Set Bridal Goals in Manish Malhotra Ensembles

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here