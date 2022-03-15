This Young Innovator From Uttar Pradesh Is Giving Discarded Flowers A Second Life

Every day 80 crore tonne flowers end up in the rivers of India polluting them. 31-year-old Ankit Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh decided to tackle this problem of pollution with a very innovative solution. Watch how this initiative is not only keeping the river clean but also creating employment on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 14th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Hailing from Kanpur, Ankit noticed how everyday people were discarding flowers under trees or in river Ganga, creating a major crisis. He found a way to convert these discarded flowers into 100% harmful chemical free incense sticks under the brand ‘Phool’. And not just these, his company also created organic ‘gulal’, ‘fleather’ and ‘floroform’ that are safe and bio-degradable alternatives to the biggest pollutants. Learn more about this enterprising guy and his green ideas this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this young innovator and his planet-friendly creations along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the most entertaining family of India.

