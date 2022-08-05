Thos Green Moong Daal And Banana Hair Mask Is Solution To Your Lifeless Hair

Tired of looking at your dull and lifeless hair? Well, if your answer is yes, then we have a solution for you. The solution is budget-friendly and also safe. Homemade remedies for hair, skin and health are always preferable. So, to make your hair shiny and healthy, try a banana and green moong dal mask. The expensive products available in the market will damage your hair more. The banana and green moong dal mask will not only make your hair healthy, but it will also bring back the lost shine.

Let’s take a look at how to make the mask:

Soak 6 to 7 teaspoons of green moong dal in water overnight.

In the morning, grind the dal.

Now, peel off the ripe banana and mash it in a bowl.

Now, put mashed banana and moong dal paste in a bowl. Mix them well and make a paste.

The hair mask is ready. Now, let’s take a look at how to apply the banana and green moong dal mask.

Comb your hair well.

Divide the hair into parts and apply the paste to the scalp and length of your hair.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes or half an hour until dry.

After this, wash your hair in running water and gently scrub it with your fingers.

Now, wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Apply this mask twice a week for better results.

Benefits of banana and green moong dal mask:

Green moong dal contains a lot of vitamins, minerals and fats that prevent hair breakage. Being rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, green moong dal benefits hair growth.

Ripe banana contains iron, potassium, and natural oils which nourish the scalp and hair. The use of ripe bananas restores the lost shine and life of the hair. Not only this, by using ripe banana, the problem of dandruff, hair fall, and dryness are removed and the hair becomes healthy.

