Three Breakfast Items That Give You Energy, Help Reduce Weight

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day.
Curd is a great option for breakfast. It is full of nutrients and extremely beneficial for health.

Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: January 13, 2022, 18:17 IST

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. It is supposed to give you a lot of energy. However, some people think that having breakfast early will make them gain weight and then they skip their meals. To do away with this fear, we should include certain things in our breakfast. Apart from keeping you full, you can also lose weight. Below are some of the things that can help you lose weight for breakfast.

You can eat curd in breakfast

Curd is a great option for breakfast. It is full of nutrients and extremely beneficial for health. Along with this, it also plays a good role in fulfilling your objective of losing weight. Consuming curd helps a lot in reducing belly fat. Along with this, the calcium present in it also strengthens your bones.

Upma

Including upma in breakfast is also a good option. This gives you a huge amount of energy. Upma is extremely rich in fibre that makes your stomach feel full for a very long time. Upma also helps in curbing cholesterol to a great extent.

Eat moong cheela

Moong dal plays a huge role in reducing your weight. It also brings a lot of other health benefits. Moong dal is also rich in fibre, which keeps your stomach full. There is also a lot of protein, considered beneficial for the body.

first published: January 13, 2022, 18:17 IST