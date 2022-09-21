Three Dinner Recipes That Will Make Your Guests Knock Your Door Again

Hosting a party comes with a lot of pressure, it is natural to want your guests to have a memorable time and give them no reason to complain. Well, we have got you covered. While keeping the adage in mind that yummy food is the way to people’s hearts, we have curated a list of finger-licking Indian delectable dishes that will certainly make your guests a fan of your cooking skills. Try for yourself.

Dum Paneer Kali Mirch

First, you need to heat oil and add cloves, cardamom and cinnamon into it.

After ensuring that it becomes nice and fragrant, add onion paste into it and cook well.

After adding ginger, garlic and green chilli paste, saute it for a while.

Then add some yoghurt.

Cook it and then add coriander powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, Haldi and red chilli.

Add salt as per your taste and cook it.

Then add cottage cheese cubes and cream as well as 1/2 cup water.

Following this, cover it with a lid after sealing it with foil.

Reduce the flame and let it simmer for about 15 minutes.

If you want it to be dry then cook it for some more time after removing the lid.

While serving, make sure to garnish it with coriander and mint leaves.

Dal Makhani

Add water to dal and combine it with salt and ginger.

Cook it till the time it becomes tender.

Take a heavy-based pan and heat butter as well as oil in it.

Then, add shahi jeera and kasoori methi.

As soon as they begin to splutter, add tomato puree, remaining salt, chilli powder and sugar in it.

Till the oil separates, stir-fry it over high flame.

Add cooked dal in it and boil it.

Leave it to simmer for a while and make sure not to cover it.

After it is well blended, add cream to it.

While serving, ensure to garnish it with green chillies to enhance the taste.

Ajwaini Paneer Kofta Curry:

For kofta:

After mashing cottage cheese, combine it with singare ka atta and senda namak.

Make balls with it and fry them in oil.

For gravy:

Boil tomatoes. Then make stained tomato puree.

Heat oil in a pan.

Add ajwain into it and sauté for about a minute.

Put the stained tomato puree into it and cook for about 5 minutes.

Add degi mirch and sendha namak into it.

Lastly, infuse the gravy with fried kofta and serve it after garnishing it with coriander.

