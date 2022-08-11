Three Homemade Juices To Boost Your Immunity

People have started to prioritize their health over anything else. In order to maintain good health, it’s important to boost your immunity, which will also protect you from diseases. Additionally, you can also maintain a healthy weight, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health.

One of the best ways to boost your immunity and stay healthy is to drink fresh pressed juices as they are rich in various vitamins and nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients and therefore you must include them in your daily diet.

Juices are a great way to feel energetic instantly and thus we have curated a list of three recipes for you to try at home.

Green juice:

Ingredients:

1 Cup of coriander leaves

1 Cup of mint leaves

1 Cup of baby spinach

Apple or pear

Chopped cucumber

2 Tablespoons of lemon

Black salt as per taste

Method:

Chop all the ingredients - apple, coriander leaves, mint leaves, baby spinach and cucumber.

Once chopped, add them to a blender jar.

Sprinkle some black salt as per taste and add 2 tablespoons of lemon.

Blend everything together in a blender.

Once the ingredients are blended well, pour them into a glass and drink it.

Evergreen smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 cup of baby spinach

Mint leaves

½ cup of bottle gourd/ cucumber

½ cup of curds

Salt as per taste

¼ tablespoon of jeera powder

Amla or ½ tsp lemon juice

Method:

Finely chop baby spinach, mint leaves, cucumber or bottle gourd.

Once chopped add them to the blender jar.

Sprinkle some salt as per taste, and add ½ cup of curds and ½ tablespoon of jeera powder.

In the end, add ½ tablespoon of lemon juice or add a chopped piece of amla.

Blend the ingredients in the blender.

Once the ingredients are blended well, you can pour it into a glass and drink it.

Beetroot juice

Ingredients:

Apple

Beetroot

Carrot

Ginger

1 cup of water

Method:

Finely chop the beetroot, apple, carrot, and ginger.

Once chopped, add the chopped ingredients to a blender jar.

Pour 1 cup of water into the blender jar.

Blend all the ingredients until they’re completely smooth.

Pass the juice through a strainer so that you can squeeze out the juice as much as the juice you can.

Pour it into a glass and you can drink the juice.

