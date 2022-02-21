Three Mudras to Manage Symptoms of Menopause in Women

Menopause is the sign of ending of menstrual cycle and reduction in the reproductive hormones in women. Most of the women experience menopause between the age of 40 and 50. Many women face a lot of issues during this stage of their life. According to a report published in a leading health news portal, women experience symptoms like hot flash and vaginal dryness due to menopause. Some women also experience issues of irregular sleep. Some women experience a lot of tension and stress. In order to reduce these symptoms yoga can be of great help.

As per grand master Akshar, yoga entrepreneur and writer, yoga gives a holistic solution. As per him yoga not only reduces symptoms during this phase but also works as a support symptom. He said that practicing some Mudras along with Asana, Pranayama and Dhyana can prove to be helpful during Menopause. Let’s have a look at the three Mudras that should be practiced.

>Womb Gesture - Practice this in Sukhasana or Padmasana. Spine should be straight. Keep your hands on your lap. Interlock middle, ring and small finger with each other. Press the thumb and index fingers together. Now while making the shape of a diamond take the thumb and index finger away from each other.

Hakini Mudra - Hakini Mudra is also called the Mudra of mind. It is recommended to do this during sunrise. It can be practiced in Sukhasana or Padmasana. To practice this first bring the palms in front of each other at a distance of some inches. Join the fingers and thumbs of both the hands. Now raise the hands till the level of third eye Chakra near the forehead.

Prana Mudra - This Mudra is made with the help of both hands. In this the tip of the ring finger and the little finger has to be connected with the tip of the thumb. Keep all the other fingers straight. Breathe in and breathe out during this. In chronic condition practice this for 15 minutes in the morning and evening.Each Mudra should be practiced for at least 5 minutes, according to experts.

