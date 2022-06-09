Three Vitamins You Must Ensure in Your Body to Cure And Prevent Freckles on Skin

Let’s admit that all of us want spotless skin with no signs of ageing. However, a lot of times, when we wake up from sleep, we notice freckles on our faces. And they keep spreading on our faces. According to Healthline, freckles start to form on the face due to the lack of essential vitamins in the body. These are small brown spots that grow not only on the face but also on other parts of the body. If you pay attention to your diet and include essential vitamins in your food, you can protect your face from pigmentation and make it spotless.

Lack of these vitamins causes freckles:

Vitamin B 12

When there is a deficiency of Vitamin B12 in the body, hyperpigmentation starts happening and the skin generates dark spots. If vitamin B12 is not taken in the right amount, freckles start forming on the face and hands.

To avoid hyperpigmentation, include foods rich in Vitamin B12 in your diet. For example, milk, curd, cheese and green vegetables etc.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is also called ascorbic acid whose deficiency can cause freckles on the face. It is a type of antioxidant that improves the production of skin cells collagen, which avoids skin problems of any kind. To meet the deficiency of vitamin C in the body, eat sour foods like gooseberry, lemon, raw banana, orange, guava, mosammi etc.

Vitamin D

Melanocytes are the cells on our skin which prevent problems like pigmentation and dark spots. Melanocyte cells are a form of vitamin D whose deficiency increases the problem of pigmentation and freckles. For this, spend time in the sun and eat milk products, meat, fish and eggs.

