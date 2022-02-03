Three Ways to Preserve Ginger and Garlic Paste in Fridge

Any food prepared without ginger and garlic paste is a bit bland. However, storing ginger and garlic paste is also an issue we have long faced. But worry not, we have brought you three methods of making and storing ginger-garlic paste effectively.

>First method:

First, you need to peel 250 grams ginger and 250 grams of garlic, wash them well and make sure the water dries out. Then, put some water in the mixer-grinder and add about half a teaspoon of salt to it and prepare a fine paste. Once this is done, you can repeat the same process with garlic.

Keep in mind that you have to grind the two — ginger and garlic — separately. Once this is done, scoop both out and store them in a vessel. Add two spoons of refined oil. In the end, put these two in two separate airtight boxes and heat them.

Advertisement

>Second method:

Peel off the ginger and garlic (250 grams of each), wash them thoroughly and drain out their water. Grind them into a paste and do not forget to add half a teaspoon of salt while doing so. Adding salt increases the durability. After that, you should store these pastes in airtight containers, after sprinkling some vinegar paste on top. Don’t worry if the colour changes a bit.

>Third method:

You should peel the ginger well, grate it, spread it out on butter paper, dry it out in the sun and then grind it finely in the mixer. Wash the garlic without peeling off its skin and drain water. After this, grind it along with the peel, before laying it out to dry in the sun. Then separate the peel and then grind it. Your ginger and garlic powder is ready. Now store them in an airtight container. Add water whenever you need to use it as a paste.

Please note, you should not mix ginger and garlic while grinding them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.