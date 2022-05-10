Thrissur Pooram 2022: History, Significance, Celebrations, and All About Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival

THRISSUR POORAM 2022: Thrissur Pooram is one of the biggest festivals in Kerala. It is a Hindu temple festival held in various temples of the state, though the center of attraction is Vadakkunnathan temple. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva where people come to pay their homage on this occasion. Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated today on May 10. This mega festival is held in Thrissur and attracts thousands of visitors every year from all over the country.

Thrissur Pooram Celebrations

Thrissur Pooram is a seven-day long colorful festival that is celebrated with fervor and pomp. The center of attraction of this festival includes folk dance, an elephant parade, fireworks, and panchavadyam (local translation for rhythmic drum beats).

Even though Thrissur Pooram is a Hindu festival, it welcomes people from all the castes, religions, and places. It is celebrated in the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar, which falls between April and May of the English Calender.

Thrissur Pooram: History and Significance

The festival was started by Raja Rama Varma, Maharaja of Cochin Sakthan Thampuran in 1798. Before this, there used to be a one-day festival at Arattupuzha Pooram Temple where participants once reached late due to heavy rains and subsequently denied entry. The people went to Raja Rama Varma who ensured that the ten temples around Vadakkunnathan Temple unified and started Thrissur Pooram.

The Vadakkunnathan Temple is known to be the center of all the temples. The emperor created two sects of the temple, which were the eastern group and the western group. Thrissur Pooram is now so well-known that it is listed on the international tourism calendar.

