Throwback When Designer Duo Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra Met Prince Of Wales

Fashion has the power to take over the world. The designs of our clothing are simply a reflection of the times we are living in. Bollywood has given us some remarkably great fashion designers who work with the aim – to stand out from the crowd.

Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil Mehra need no introduction as their work speaks enough for their creative minds. Several A-listers of B-Town have even donned their outfits. While their creative work is much sought, not many know that in 2007 they were invited to one of the most prestigious events of the year hosted by The British Asian Trust, an organization founded by HRH The Prince of Wales and a group of visionary British Asian business leaders.

As per an ETimes report, a number of dignitaries, including The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Home Secretary, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Rt Hon Priti Patel; heads of the Serum Institute of India and long-term supporters of the Trust, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla; Pakistani business magnate and Chairman of Nishat Group, Mian Mohammad Mansha, graced the evening.

It was not just the biggest gala of the year, but also a highlight in the calendar for successful Asian entrepreneurs, businesses, and families across the UK and beyond. At the dinner, the guests enjoyed a night of entertainment, inspiring stories, and the company of prestigious dignitaries and associated of organization. Shantanu and Nikhil also contributed two of their iconic bespoke outfits for the charity event, to do their bit for the cause.

Although, this wasn’t the only time the designers marked a global presence with their design values. A few years back in 2018, the designer duo was exclusively invited by the Indian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, YK Sinha to emblemise the grandiose of Indian Couture and Textiles at London’s iconic Saatchi Gallery.

In a time when the concept of live fashion shows has become quite predictable and most likely á thing of the past’, Shantanu and Nikhil directed their first fashion film, Oasis – last year, in August.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB-I2s-xUi8

They brought together all their friends who have been supporting the brand to raise a toast at the special screening of the film in The Quorum, Gurugram.

