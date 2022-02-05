Thyroid Health: What to Include and Avoid in Your Diet

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland present at the base of the neck. If the gland doesn’t function properly, it can cause swelling in the gland and can result in two conditions – hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. It is important to regulate the thyroid as it regulates our energy levels, metabolism and hormones.

The food we eat causes a lot of effects on the gland. Therefore, we must avoid foods that can create problems in the thyroid and include the ones which keep our thyroid healthy. Let’s see what to eat and what to avoid if we want to balance our thyroid health.

>Food to improve thyroid health:

>Fish

Fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids which are said to decrease inflammation and help in building immunity. It is rich in selenium, a nutrient that controls the thyroid level.

>Nuts

Nuts are also a rich source of nutrient selenium which helps in the healthy functioning of the thyroid. If you plan to snack, then instead of junk food, eat some nuts.

>Yoghurt

The right amount of iodine can play an important part to restrict the enlargement of the gland and causing goitre. Frozen yoghurt has enough iodine and is low in fat, which makes it the superfood for the thyroid.

>Whole Grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre which prevents constipation, a serious symptom of hypothyroidism. Some people avoid having whole grains which worsens the condition. One must consume it after a few hours of taking thyroid medicine so that one can get enough dietary fibre.

>Roasted Seaweed

Another rich source of iodine is seaweed. Roast the seaweeds and put them in salad and consume it to get enough iodine and balance your thyroid.

>Foods to avoid to keep the thyroid healthy:

>Soy

Soy has some chemicals which decrease the ability of the thyroid to produce hormones. If you are taking enough iodine, then soy is not a problem but if your diet lacks iodine and you are consuming soy, then you must stop consuming it.

>Cauliflower and Broccoli

Cauliflower and broccoli interfere with the production of thyroid hormone if you have an iodine deficiency.

>Sugary Foods

High sugar levels increase calories and provide no nutrients to the body. It is better to reduce the amount of sugar we consume for the thyroid to function well.

