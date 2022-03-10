Tibetan Uprising Day 2022: All You Need to Know

Tibetan Uprising Day is observed on March 10 every year. The day commemorates the 1959 Tibetan peaceful uprising against Communist China’s repression in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital. The armed rebellion failed and ultimately it resulted in a violent crackdown on Tibet’s independence movements which led to the exile of his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Tibetan Uprising Day is observed by organisations and individuals who support Tibetan independence.

The Uprising day is led by students and is often accompanied by independent groups who organise protests, campaigns on March 10 and draw attention to the situation there. Back in 2008, Monks were arrested during peaceful demonstrations and a series of riots and violent clashes broke in Lhasa. This event triggered a nationwide uprising and protests occurred in every region. The Central Tibetan Administration estimates that around 336 protests occurred then.

History of the day

On March 10, 1959 thousands of Tibetans banded together around Norbulingka to revolt Chinese invasion, which had taken place a decade back. The Chinese Government sent two army officers to the temple where Dalai Lama was preparing to take his final Master in Metaphysics exam.

He was asked to attend a theatrical performance and tea at the Chinese Headquarters in Lhasa. The Dalai Lama passed his Master of Metaphysics exam and obtained the title of Geshe. One of the Chinese military leaders informed Chief Official Abbot to confirm the date, which was set March 10.

The Dalai Lama was requested to attend the performance in secrecy and without his bodyguards. As the word spread amongst locals around 30,000 people fearfully gathered at the Norbulingka and alerted that the Chinese Government would abduct him if he attended the performance. Later on, March 23, when the Chinese government took over Lhasa, the Dalai Lama was escaped and sent away from the city, to a place which is unknown to the Chinese.

