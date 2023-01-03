Tick Off These 5 Budget-Friendly International Destinations Close To India

Planning an international vacation is not a cakewalk. It requires days of research, smart planning and of course, a budget to bear all expenses. Budget concerns always push you to the back seat when you’re planning an international holiday trip. But not anymore, as all you have to do is opt for the right places that will not only enhance your travel experience but assist in reducing commute time and are pocket-friendly too.

Here’s a list of the cheapest budget countries to visit from India which will give you a chance to finally make your dream come true without worrying about the expenses.

Advertisement

Thailand

From pristine beaches to dense forests, ancient monasteries to floating markets and fragrant rich food, one can find everything in Thailand. The place is a perfect mix of ultra-modern cityscape and rich cultural heritages that should be your go-to place if you are looking for a cheap country to travel to from India.

Activities/Things to do: Local shopping, water sports, treks, night parties, elephant tour.

Places to See: Krabi, Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phi Phi islands and Chiang Mai.

Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the cheapest countries to travel to from India. Known for its ample natural beauty, rich history and unique heritage is nothing short of paradise. For a luxurious experience, book a day cruise in Ha Long Bay and enjoy the picturesque place.

Advertisement

Activities/Things to do: Sightseeing, yacht or cruises tour, island tours, local market tours, cultural tours.

Places to See: Hanoi, Sapa, Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Long Bay, Nha Trang and Mekong Delta.

Best time to visit: February to April

Singapore

Advertisement

Singapore is now a go-to destination for everyone who has a budget to follow! Also called The Lion City, the place remains in touch with the old heritage and shows glimpses of its culture in various decorated temples. The perfect combination of tall intricate buildings, islands and delightful cuisines make it a fascinating country that you can visit with a small budget.

Activities/Things to do: Nature tours, local sightseeing, cruise tours, food, art and culture tours, beach and wildlife tours.

Places to See: Marina Bay, Sentosa Island, Temple of 1000 Lights, Helix Bridge, Universal studios, China Town, Botanical Garden and Orchid Garden.

Advertisement

Best time to visit: January to November

Dubai

Dubai is the middle-class tourist hub for India because of its affordability and the amount of pleasure it provides to tourists and visitors. Dubai offers a tour of the world’s tallest pre-eminent building Burj Khalifa. It is also considered a paradise for shoppers.

Activities/Things to do: Desert safaris and camping, skydiving, indoor skiing, visiting Palm Jumeirah islands, and shopping.

Advertisement

Best time to visit: October to April

Indonesia

The natural beauty of Indonesia makes it a tourist magnet spot among travellers looking for inexpensive trips. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest island countries with untouched blue waters and beautiful marine life.

Activities/Things to do: Nature tourism, religious tours, volcano tours and water sports activities.

Places to See: Bali, Jakarta, Malang, Bandung, Lombok and Yogyakarta.

Best time to visit: April to September

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here