Tiger Shroff's Fitness Trainer Kaizaad Capadia Passes Away, Actor Confirmed on Instagram

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share his condolences to his fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia, who passed away on Wednesday. However, the cause of death has not been revealed by his friends or family.

Tiger shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir."

The news was also shared by the Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Viral also stated that the cause of Kaizzad’s death is unknown and confirmed that the last rites will be held in Pune.

Kaizzad, who has trained numerous celebs in his career, owned a fitness academy called K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences in Mumbai.

Reportedly, in an old interview with Mid-day, Kaizzad had talked about the challenges he has faced as a celebrity fitness trainer.

Speaking about it, he was quoted, “First of all, I do not consider myself to be a celebrity trainer. I do not think it’s a lofty goal to aspire to. At the K11 Fitness Academy, my quotes are put up in classrooms for my students to inspire them towards the right goals, and one such quote is: ‘Do not aspire to be a celebrity trainer. Instead, aspire to be a trainer, who is a celebrity in his/her own right’."

When he was asked about dealing with celebrities, he told Mid-day, “For me, any person willing to pay my fees is a “celebrity". I do not face any challenges while dealing with celebs, especially actors, actresses and models. Their careers drive them. Today, a celebrity who is out of shape can kiss goodbye to his/her career and hence, with so much at stake, they are always extremely driven and disciplined. I always get 100% compliance from them with regards to diet and exercise protocols."

