Tiger's Leap To Karla Caves, The Must-Visit Places in Lonavala

Nothing can be better than Lonavala if you want a break from your busy life in Mumbai and adjoining areas. A beautiful hill station with a green environment soothes the mind. These mountains make various caves hence sometimes it is also called a city of caves. A few kilometres away from the maximum city, you see lush green valleys, stunning waterfalls, serene lakes, and remarkable caves.

Which places to tour when travelling to Lonavala?

Tiger’s Leap

Advertisement

Tiger’s Leap is the most loved tourist attraction in Lonavala. It sits in the lap of nature and is above 650 m from sea level. It is named tiger leap because of its resemblance. It is among the most travelled places for hiking and trekking. In between, you will find many echo points with streams flowing.

Bhaja Caves

It is a special rock-cut cave. It is one of the national monuments and is the oldest cave. It is said that it belongs to the 2nd to 1st century BCE. It is the finest example of Buddhist arts with a special focus on Hinayana Buddhism.

Like the Ellora caves, Bhaja caves also include Chaityas and Viharas. You can even explore the Bhaja village but for that, you need to take a zig-zag trail.

Karla Caves

Karla Caves preserve the best architecture of Hinayana Buddhist Chaitya in the country. These are one of the oldest rock-cut caves in India. Some of them even date back to the 1st century BCE.

Various motifs, sculptures, inscriptions, stupas, pillars, and a 37-pillar aisle at Karla Caves, about 2000 years old, are the highlight of this Karla Caves.

Advertisement

The Famous Reverse Waterfall

One of the most beautiful and mesmerising arts of nature is this reverse waterfall. The water of the stream flows upwards defying the theory of gravitation. After trekking and reaching here, nothing can be more peaceful than this waterfall.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here