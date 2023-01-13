Til Ke Laddu to Gur Ka Halwa; Traditional Foods To Include In Your 'Lohri Ki Thali'

Lohri is a festival that brings family and friends together. As the celebrations begin, one can’t ignore the waft of great food and traditional mouth-watering delicacies prepared to mark the festival. From sweets, til and gur to delectable savouries like makki ki roti and sarso ka saag, or lip-smacking snacks including gajaks, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn, are prepared to elevate the flavour of the festival. This year, the harvesting festival falls on Saturday, January 18. Along with Lohri prasad, this year, treat your loved ones with some authentic lip-smacking recipes. Mentioned below are some traditional foods and dishes to include in your Lohri thali.

Sarson ka Saag and Makki Ki Roti

A popular and healthy Punjabi recipe made with mustard and spinach leaves makes a perfect dish for the winter season. Sarson Ka Saag is usually served with Makki ki roti. Serve Makki Ki Roti with saag and jaggery cubes.

Til Ke Laddu

The traditional winter sweet is made with roasted sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gur). These laddus come with a longer shelf life and are enjoyed throughout the winter season.

Gur Ka Halwa

Gur Ka Halwa is a delicious dessert that can be easily made within minutes. A handful of semolina and jaggery soaked in generous doses of ghee, garnished with chopped pistachio and almonds is all you need to make this sweet recipe.

Gajak and Rewari

Chikki, gajak and rewari are sweets made with sesame seeds, jaggery and brittle sugar. These bite-sized sugary snacks are served in your traditional Lohri thali.

Peanuts and Popcorn

Popcorns are a favourite snack of the festival, served with a variety of toppings. Apart from popcorns, roasted or boiled peanuts are also used as prasad for the grand bonfire.

Gajrela

Gajrela or gajar ka halwa is a delicious dessert recipe mainly prepared in the winter season. The sweet dish is made with grated carrots, milk and sugar, garnished with khoya and dry fruits like cashews, pistas and almonds. The rich and flavourful dessert is a must-include food in your Lohri thali.

