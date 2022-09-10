Time For Some Vitamin Sea: Check Out These Unmissable Luxury Cruises

Traveling is a genuine hobby– if you’ve been struck by wanderlust as well, you will agree with this statement. While some want to experience the great outdoors and the charming simple life of country-style living, l others tend to opt for a hint of luxury as they set sail to discover new destinations. If you have postponed holidays more times than you can count due to unfavorable circumstances such as cramped trains and economy flights, you have arrived at the right place. Have you ever considered a luxury cruise to soothe your soul? Filled to the brim with all the comforts and entertainment possible onboard, luxury cruises are a hit for travelers looking to relax and soak in nature–albeit in style.

Take a look at a few of the world’s most luxurious cruises in the world listed below.

Kerala backwaters cruise– The famed backwaters are not only serene and full of greenery but are also unique. The backwaters provide the most enthralling views of the countryside. The luxurious houseboat cruises offer views of the country life in Kerala.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises– This luxurious cruise is true to its name and provides pretty much every comfort imaginable to a weary traveler, revealed a report in Travel and Leisure India. The cruise traverses through areas such as Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia, the Orient, and more. It contains two wraparound balconies, a grand piano, and much more.

Oceania cruises– This luxurious fleet contains seven small ships. It travels to some of the most interesting parts of the world such as Africa, Alaska, Australia & New Zealand, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the Middle East, Mexico, and several more. The cruise boasts art workshops, cooking classes, and wine tastings, not to mention its splendid spas.

