Time-Restricted Eating is Beneficial For Body, Concludes New Study

Researchers analysed the proof on the health advantages of time-restricted eating, a sort of intermittent fasting during which individuals only eat during a specific time frame each day. The study, published in the journal Endocrine Reviews of the Endocrine Society, examined both animal studies as well as preliminary human investigations. Researchers discovered evidence that time-restricted meals can prevent and manage a variety of chronic metabolic disorders like obesity, diabetes etc.

Researchers also called for more study to establish the good impacts of time-restricted eating in humans and to understand what underlying processes may account for these results.

In recent years, scientists have paid close attention to time-restricted eating. People who practise it consume their regular food but only within a specific period each day. This might be anywhere from 6 to 12 hours.

A crucial benefit of time-restricted eating, according to the authors of the latest research, is its ability to help rectify a person’s disturbed circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythms are a sequence of actions that occur in the body on a 24-hour cycle. If a person’s circadian rhythm is interrupted, they are at risk of a range of health problems, such as metabolic illnesses, malignancies, immunological difficulties, mood disturbances, and reproductive troubles.

Prof. Satchidananda Panda of the Regulatory Biology Laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, CA, the study’s corresponding author, discussed the connection between genes and the circadian clock. According to Dr Panda, synchronising our daily routine with our circadian clock holds untapped potential for preventing, managing, and reversing many chronic diseases. “One easy way to cultivate an optimal circadian clock is to eat all daily calories within an 8 to 10-hour window." Dr Panda said.

The study also discovered that an 8-10 hour gap is suitable for most people and that they may maintain the practice for years. The 8-10 hour window also does not cause any negative effects like nausea, lightheadedness, extreme hunger, or a sensation of hypoglycemia, which have been observed in several trials when patients adopted a 4 or 6-hour eating window.

