Time To Say Bye To Boring Regular Salad: Try this Chicken Salad Recipe

Salads usually have an image being a boring food that comes with a lot of health benefits. Now, much of it is true. Salads are loaded with health benefits but, it doesn’t necessarily have to be boring. If you have been wanting to shift to a healthy diet but the thought of the food getting boring and mundane has stopped it, worry not, we are here to help. To enhance your regular salad’s taste up a notch, we bring a new recipe for luscious chicken salad by Yasmin Karachiwala, the celebrity fitness trainer. And vegetarians and vegans out there, you can use paneer or chickpeas in place of chicken to try out the recipe.

Yasmin dropped an Instagram post to share the recipe. Since the salad is super easy to make, she wrote that people to spend less time in the kitchen and more time eating. She claims that the recipe tastes delicious and is full of protein and nutrients.

Ingredients required for dressing:

1 1/2 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tsp crushed garlic

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tsp Italian seasonings

Sea salt

Black pepper

For salad:

Chicken or paneer or chickpeas

Pomegranate

Avocado

Olives

Cucumber

Cherry tomatoes

Jalapeño

Baby Spinach

Lettuce

Roasted Pistachios

Feta (vegans can use vegan feta)

Steps to make:

The initial step is to add the dressing at the bottom of the jar and mix it thoroughly. Next, add the chicken and other remaining ingredients by layering it one another Empty the ingredients into a bowl. Then, give it a good toss. Top it off with cottage cheese or paneer if you are not a vegan

Try the luscious salad, which is packed with protein, fibre and good fats, and let us know about it in the comments section.

