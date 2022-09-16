Time To Say Goodbye To Dark Spots With These 5 Home Remedies

Are you looking to get rid of the dark spots on your skin? The dark spots on the skin can be freckles, acne scars, and caused by excessive sun exposure, or hormonal changes. And covering these spots with makeup every time you step out can be quite frustrating. To fight the dark spots, you must have tried your hands on different serums, creams and peel-off masks. In case nothing worked for you, and you are still keen on it, you must try some magical concoctions with natural ingredients right at home.

Here are some DIY home remedies to get rid of dark spots and get the even skin tone that you have been dreaming about -

Advertisement

Oatmeal Scrub

Make a DIY scrub using oatmeal powder, almond powder, honey, some lemon juice, and orange juice. Apply this to your face and scrub it lightly. The oatmeal powder will act as an exfoliator, while the citrus component in lemon and orange will help reduce the appearance of the dark spots and the honey will act as a moisturizing agent.

Milk

Milk, buttermilk, or even curd helps lighten skin discolouration due to the presence of lactic acid. To reduce pigmentation and achieve a clear skin tone, soak a cotton ball in the milk and rub it over the dark patches of your skin twice a day. Apply it daily for results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera is the master ingredient for most remedies. It has a natural depigmenting compound that helps lighten the skin and is non-toxic. Take some aloe vera gel and honey and mix it. Apply it over your dark spots and wash your face. You can also add aloe vera to your other DIY face remedies.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Advertisement

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which also treats pigmentation. Combine equal parts of the vinegar with water and apply it to the dark patches on your skin. Leave it for two to three minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Tomatoes

Packed with Vitamin C, K, and lycopene, these components are great antioxidants that brighten the skin and lighten the dark spots. Extract the tomato juice and apply it to the affected area for 10 minutes. You can also rub a slice of it on your skin. You can also make a face pack using tomato juice, curd, and honey.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here