Time To Say Goodbye To Fine Lines And Wrinkles

Although grey hair strands, fine lines, and wrinkles come with age, certain factors like poor lifestyle habits can cause them to appear sooner. The good news is that you can improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with a few changes in lifestyle and by following a strict diet and skincare routine. A comprehensive and effective skincare routine means buying products that best suit your concerns and skin type instead of buying something on a whim. Incorporating a good skincare routine at an early age will not only help you maintain hydrated skin but also keep it blemish-free.

Here are some tips for you-

Go gentle with your cleanser

Cleansing is one of the most vital steps of the skincare regimen. It does not matter if you have any makeup on or not, cleaning your skin in the morning and before bed is important. Cleansing your skin removes the build-up of natural oils, any skincare product, bacteria, or pollutants. Once these are removed, other skincare products will be able to work smoothly without leading to breakouts. Hence, using a gentle cleanser is recommended. Facewash or soaps with high pH are very harsh and strip off the moisture from your skin and make it vulnerable to irritation and infection. A gentle facewash will maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Exfoliation is a must

At any age, exfoliation is necessary to remove the build-up of dead skin cells. However, after reaching a certain age, the skin slows down the dead cell replacement that can make your face look dull. You must either use a physical or chemical exfoliant. For physical exfoliant use a gentle coffee scrub. Chemical exfoliants dissolve the skin cell bonds. It can be used at any age. For matured skin, use exfoliants with Alpha-Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like Lactic Acid and Glycolic acid.

Pat your products

Serums that are best for anti-ageing must have Retinoids and Vitamin C. These serums increase collagen production in the skin, work as an antioxidant agent, and bring a soft glow to the skin. However, be mindful while applying the serum. Instead of rubbing it on your skin, pat the product. Patting is a gentle way of moisturizing the skin without stretching the skin. Patting helps in delivering a concentrated dose of product to the skin and helps in pushing the product deeper into the skin.

Do not skip the moisturizer

To avoid fine lines and wrinkles, make sure your skin is hydrated not just by drinking plenty of fluids, but by using products that have water-binding humectants like glycerine and hyaluronic acid.

Use sunblock to reduce damage

Use sunblock to protect your skin from the harsh and harmful rays of the sun. Sunscreen can help you to avoid collagen breakdown, wrinkles, uneven pigments, and sunspots.

