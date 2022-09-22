Times Masaba Gupta Proved That She Is The True Beachwear Icon

Masaba Gupta is the fashion guru that all millennials pray to, she aced the boho look even before anyone even dared to have fun with it. As a designer too, she has been able to make a significant mark in the industry with her classic prints and absolutely stunning silhouettes. And, believe it or not, she is currently setting up the tropical mood board with her super strong swimwear game all the way from the Maldives, so fashionistas it is time to start taking notes!

You heard that right, the queen of fashion is currently holidaying and is busy setting major fashion goals for all of us. We know that Masaba loves bold colours and her neon green swimsuit is the perfect example of that. She styled this swimwear look with classic silver hoops and a few heavy bangles.

Next up is this rather muted yet colourful swimsuit with the perfect tropical charm that can turn somebody’s day around. Also, we need such talented photographers on our trips as well!

Masaba is the queen of prints and here is a throwback to the time when she served us the most gorgeous beach look ever. She kept it really minimal with just a pair of shades to protect her from the rays of the sun. Might we add that the Sabyasachi bag is an absolute eye pleaser?

Expect Masaba to look chic and gorgeous in anything that she picks up from the rack, the designer did complete justice to a simple black swimsuit and trust us when we say it can be difficult to rock sedate outfits but clearly not for Masaba.

Masaba who has her own show on Netflix was a total vibe in this dialled-down printed bikini which she paired with a cute tennis hat and boy are we a fan of her.

Masaba Gupta puts in an effort to be effortless and we love the fact that she is so confident in her own body, she is an inspiration to many and we truly hope that she continues to be so.

