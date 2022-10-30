Times When Ananya and Bhavana Have Given Mom-Daughter Fashion Goals

Just like Ananya Panday’s style is an extension of her charming personality, her mother Bhavana Pandey’s fashion mantra resonates with her individuality. From twinning in matching colour schemes to being the ultimate desi girls during the festive season, Ananya and Bhavana are two peas in a pod but with a style of their own.

As Ananya Panday turns a year older today (October 30th), we take a look at how she and her mother Bhavna have been celebrating their special bond through fashion.

DRESS UP LIKE THE PANDAYS

Advertisement

The festive season saw Ananya and Bhavana experiment with an array of contemporary Indian styles. During Diwali, the mother-daughter duo rang in the festivities in ensembles designed by ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Ananya’s outfit featured a sequinned skirt and a dramatic strapped blouse in the freshest aqua. Adding a hint of drama to the happy festive picture was actor Chunky Pandey who blended well with the beautiful ladies.

THE SAREE TALE

Advertisement

Every daughter’s first saree is usually draped by her mother or a mom’s saree is the first outfit a daughter steals from her wardrobe. Ananya and Bhavana’s saree look during Diwali was special indeed. Draped in timeless pieces designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Ananya’s moon dust saree featured tiny floating flowers and a hand-embroidered threadwork border paired with a Swarovski encrusted bustier. Whereas Bhavana looked radiant in a sheer red saree, which she paired with a zardozi embroidered blouse.

BLING IT ON

There is nothing as too much glamour. Bhavana and Ananya looked like divas as they dazzled in shimmery ensembles designed by Neetu Rohra and Youself Al Jasmi respectively. Ananya embroidered sheer couture dress and Bhavana’s chic grey ensemble complemented their personalities to the T. With the glam quotient on point, the mother and daughter’s outfits look fun, chic and alluring.

Advertisement

BLACK MAGIC

You can never go wrong with black. And it’s a definite win when you have your mom ace it like a diva along with you. Bringing their A fashion game on Instagram, Ananya and Bhavana cast a spell in black ensembles designed by AADNEVIK and Safiyaa respectively. While Bhavana opted for a solid black long dress, Ananya picked a layered French lace and tulle gown.

Advertisement

Top Showsha Video

FIRECRACKERS

Ananya and Bhavana are a great combination where tradition meets contemporary. Where one loves to experiment with desi styles with contemporary silhouettes, the other brings in contemporary cuts in traditional outfits. Bhavana pastel pink kurta set paired with dupatta complements Ananya Panday’s black Chikankari sharara blouse set embroidered in ivory threads layered with a tonal cape designed by Manish Malhotra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here