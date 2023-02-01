Home » News » Lifestyle » Times When Our Bollywood Divas Elevated Their Saree Game in All Whites

Times When Our Bollywood Divas Elevated Their Saree Game in All Whites

Let's take a look at 5 celebrities who looked stunning in white sarees, from Deepika Padukone to Anusha Dandekar

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 19:56 IST

As they all slay in white sarees, Deepika, Anusha, and Kriti up the ante. (Images: Instagram)

Time and again, we have witnessed our bollywood celebs leaving everyone’s jaw dropped with their unique fashion statements and style game. Well, this time, they took it a notch higher as they all slay in white saree and left everyone gasping for breath.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram/deepikapadukone)

Deepika looked phenomenal dressed in white statement saare. Her ruffled saaree was complemented by a strapless bustier blouse topped with a pearl collar.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar. (Image: Instagram/vjanusha)

Anusha’s gorgeous designer drapes look breathtaking. She wears a white floral saree with a white chic belt and a pair of flawless earning to complete the look

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani. (Image: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani looks hot in a corset-inspired white blouse along with her heavily embellished saree.She kept her hair open in curls and completed her ethnic look with jhumkas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Image: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Alia chose a pristine white saree embroidered with intricate thread work done all over the drape, pleats and the pallu. The star wore the saree in a traditional draping style and teamed it with a white blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon. (Image: Instagram/kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon looks glamours and chic in white georgette designer saare. She pairs it white a simple white blouse with V neck style.

