Tinda or Apple Gourd, The Underrated Superfood Loaded With Benefits

Scientifically termed Praecitrullus fistulous, which also goes by the vernacular name “Tinda" in many regional Indian languages, is also commonly called apple gourd and round melon.

The underrated superfood is an Indian green vegetable, thus it is also known as Indian squash and Indian baby pumpkin. It is believed that along with India, its origin has also been traced to South-East Asian countries like Sri Lanka, China, and Indonesia.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The origins of the vegetable can be traced back to the Ayurvedic text Charaka Samhita, written in 7-8 BC. Even Ayurveda recognises the various benefits of the apple gourd. It is a green and oval-shaped vegetable that has a hairy outer layer and white flesh inside.

The vegetable is rich in nutrients and antioxidants due to which it is known to be a bioactive superfood.

Benefits lungs:

According to Dr Bishwajit Chaudhary, senior scientist of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and author of the book ‘Vegetables’, tinda is among the popular vegetables in North India and it can be cooked alone or with other vegetables and pulses.

100 grams of this vegetable contains about 93 grams of moisture, calories 21, protein 1.4 grams, fat 0.2 grams, minerals 0.5 grams, fibre 1 gram, besides vitamin A, C, calcium, phosphorus, iron, copper and body.

Tinda has an intrinsic expectorant (phlegm) property, which easily loosens any excess phlegm or mucus secretion and removes them from the respiratory tract. It benefits lung function immensely and also prevents any allergies and breathing difficulties.

Advertisement

Yogacharya and dietician Acharya Shri Balkrishna considers Tinda to be a superfood. They say that it contains antioxidants, fibre, carotenoids (immune properties), vitamin C, iron, or potassium, which makes tinda a superfood. Seeds of Tinds improve memory and also provide energy to the body.

According to a dietician and home chef Simmi Babbar, consumption of tinda helps prevent constipation, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

It also prevents allergies and fungal infections. It is low in calories, fat, and protein and therefore promotes weight loss. The amount of cholesterol in it is also negligible, so it is beneficial for the heart and its associated cells. The minerals and vitamins found in it provide nourishment to the hair. Its consumption also prevents dandruff.

Advertisement

However, if tinda is consumed in excess quantity, it may cause stomach cramps and loose motion.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here