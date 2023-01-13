Tips And Tricks To Combat The Severe Cold Wave

The northern part of India, including states like New Delhi and Rajasthan, is still grappling with severe cold waves. It has reached a point where governments in these states have sanctioned a longer winter vacation for schools and colleges and bosses have asked their employees to simply work from home. However, it is important for one to know ways to deal with such weather.

India Today reached out to Dr. Mugdha Tapdiya, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, who said, “Most of the time, the blood supply goes to maintain our core body temperate to the vital organs which are very important to us. But when the vital organs are exhausted and the temperature gets low, even the brain doesn’t get enough blood supply, then there is hypoxia, the oxygen gets less, there is disorientation, dizziness, irrelevant talk, hypothermia, the blood vessels get constricted, there may be high blood pressure."

The news portal further quoted the doctor saying, “When you head out on a cold morning, you must make sure that you’re nicely covered: you are wearing multiple layers, gloves, a hat or a warm cap. Wear shoes and not anything that is front-open."

It is imperative that your skin is given that extra love and care that it required during the winters and especially when there is a cold wave going on, therefore, keeping your body hydrated and moisturising it at all times is the key to having good skin.

Dr. Tapadiya was reported saying, “Have a high-protein diet. Take supplements of vitamin D because we aren’t exposed to the sun that much in winter. Have fresh seasonal fruits which are rich in vitamin C to boost your immunity. Eat lots of vegetables. Make sure you exercise regularly.

Even though exercising might seem like a menace right now, you must take out at least 30-45 minutes every day to warm up your body and reduce stiffness. If not gym or outdoor running, try out some home workouts that are quick yet impactful.

We often make the mistake of single layering our clothes, but that is definitely something one should not be doing in the midst of an ongoing coldwave.

“When we wear multiple layers, then the air tries to travel out, but it gets trapped and various air pockets are produced. Since air is a bad conductor, it doesn’t get affected by the outside cold. When you have multiple layers, there are multiple air pockets and it gives you warmth. Even if you’re wearing 2-3 thin layers, it is better than wearing just a warm jacket because there is no air trapping. Air trapping keeps you warm rather than wearing one thick jacket," said the doctor.

